It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but a Christmas movie is now No. 1 on Netflix. The streaming service’s latest holiday offering has jumped straight to the top spot, overtaking Will Smith and Margot Robbie’s Focus. The rest of the top five is a diverse mix of titles, such as a romantic comedy and a drama based on a true story.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. The Lost City

Official Synopsis: “A romance novelist lands on a jungle adventure with her cover model after she’s abducted by an eccentric billionaire in search of a lost treasure.”

4. Rob Peace

Official Synopsis: “Directed, adapted by, and starring Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rob Peace follows the true story of a brilliant young man (Jay Will) torn between his father’s shadowed past and his own promising future. Raised by his devoted mother (Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige), Rob risks everything he has worked for to free his imprisoned father (Ejiofor).”

3. The Lost Children

Official Synopsis: “After a small plane crashes, four indigenous children struggle to survive in the Colombian Amazon jungle, relying on ancestral wisdom as an unprecedented rescue mission unfolds.”

2. Focus

Official Synopsis: “Three years after breaking off a romance with his protégé, expert con man Nicky Spurgeon finds her on the other side of his elaborate new scam.”

1. Hot Frosty

Official Synopsis: “Two years after losing her husband, Kathy (Lacey Chabert) magically brings a handsome snowman (Dustin Milligan) to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays… and before he melts.”