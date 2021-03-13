Taylor Sheridan Has Another Paramount+ Show That More People Should Be Talking About

✖

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is taking over the Paramount+ streaming service, which fans can find more information about here. He has two spin-offs of the hit Paramount Network show, a project starring Jeremy Renner, and a Texas-based program that is flying under the radar. Land Man is a series that more people should talk about.

Land Man takes place in the "boomtowns of West Texas." An 11-part podcast, Texas Monthly's Boomtown, serves as the basis for the upcoming series, which will feature a yet-to-be-revealed cast. Described as a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs, Land Man will highlight both roughnecks and "wildcat billionaires" alike. According to descriptions of podcast episodes, the show could highlight the "uneasy alliance" between ranchers and the oil industry.

When the podcast launched, the announcement explained that host Christian Wallace had grown up in a small town in the West Texas region and that he had spent a year working as a roughneck on an oil rig. He and his co-reporters then took listeners on a journey through the history of the region and introduced them to the "cowboys, wildcatters, strippers, high school football players, and billionaire entrepreneurs" that called the region home.

"Land Man is the story of the oil boom and bust of West Texas," Sheridan explained in a promotional video for ViacomCBS. "It really focuses on greed. The very best of and worst of man and humanity. That is a story worth telling and exploring."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan will serve as the executive producer on Land Man. David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari will serve as producers. Additionally, Imperative Entertainment will also join as executive producers. MTV Entertainment Studios will produce the series.

Sheridan currently has a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios to produce multi-platform content. This deal includes five cycles per year of scripted and procedural series, which will be exclusive to ViacomCBS. Though the series will not be limited to the Paramount Network, Paramount+, CBS, and the other ViacomCBS brands.

"Taylor, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have been incredible partners to us at 101 over the years," Glasser said in a press release. "Together, we have been able to build Yellowstone into an immersive universe for audiences globally. And that is what we intend to do with these series as well. We will be introducing new characters and story lines alongside world-class talent and creators. We are very much looking forward to bringing these shows to life."