Taylor Kitsch, Kate Mara Lead All-Star Cast in 'Unbelievable' True Story for Audible's New Original 'KOZ' in Exclusive Clip

Thursday, Sept. 15 marks the premiere of the new Audible original podcast KOZ, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip to get you started on this addictive new show. KOZ stars actors Taylor Kitsch, Kate Mara and Chris Diamantopoulos in a unique audio drama about a real-life undercover gang infiltration. Their performances are intertwined with interviews from their real-life subject, ATF agent Darrin Kozlowski.

KOZ tells the true story of Kozlowski's first long-term, deep cover operation for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. He was able to become a full patch member of a biker gang known as The Sangres in Los Angeles, California. As he explains in the exclusive preview clip below, Kozlowski's undercover work in later cases resulted in over 150 federal arrests. He leaves the results of this case for dramatic effect, so fans will want to tune in and hear it for themselves.

The preview gives a clear idea of the unique style employed in this podcast. It includes clips from Kozlowski himself stitched together with narration from Kitsch, who also plays Kozlowski in the re-enactment scenes throughout the show. An immersive soundscape draws the listener in and paints a clear picture in their mind's eye, while a carefully arranged script lays out the story in all its shocking detail.

KOZ was written by Rob Fresco, who is best known for writing on Ray Donovan, and directed by Scott Ellis who is best known for working on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Executive producers include Kitsch, Fresco and Will Malnati.

"We are so excited to link arms with Audible on this exciting new collaboration. Their successful track record of creating ambitious content of the highest quality and their commitment to giving creators the ability to create couldn't be more aligned with our philosophy at AT WILL MEDIA," Malnati said in a press release on the show's premiere.

This show is one more exciting development in the revival of audio dramas and other audio-only media in the digital age. Audible has set the standard high with shows like The Sandman, which is an audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman's comic book series by the same name, released ahead of its TV adaptation. Other recent hits include Who I am with Pete Townshed of The Who, Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba and The Coldest Case by James Patterson starring Aaron Paul.

KOZ is available now exclusively on Audible. The service has a variety of subscription tiers to suit listeners of different needs, so be sure to explore all their options if you're interested.