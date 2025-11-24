Sylvester Stallone Just Dropped a Huge Spoiler About ‘Tulsa King’s Final Episode

Sylvester Stallone says his character on Tulsa King will come out on top, at least if it’s his decision. He recently opened up about starring as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ series, and he says when the show ends, he will be alive and standing tall.

Compared to other mafia-centered dramas, the head guy in charge typically ends up dead. But the Rocky star says not if he has anything to do with it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As an executive producer in the series, he may be able to sway the storyline. “The fate of my character?” he recently told AARP, TV Line reports. “Well, he’s not going to be shot. He’s not going to be run over. He’s not going to find a lump in his neck and that’s the end.”

Noting Dwight’s backstory, who spent a significant time behind bars only to come out abandoned by his crew, Stallone says it’s only right that he ends up on top. He says it’s retribution for his struggles.

“Every gangster goes out on a stretcher,” he continued. “I want this guy, because he already suffered for 25 years, keeping his mouth shut, to actually revel in the fact that he went out as a success and didn’t face any kind of death threat or demise.”

Paramount+ renewed the show for Season 4 in September. So, it’s at least one more season to see how things ultimately play out. “None of my characters have ever died,” he said. “None.”

The Paramount+ drama follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi once he is released from prison after 25 years and exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. He slowly builds a crew once he realizes his crew isn’t on his side.

In an interview with Decider, Stallone spoke about how he draws inspiration to transform into his character. He describes the character as a “manifestation of [his] inner longing to play [himself] on screen.” He adds, “I’m able to draw on my own experience and own natural rhythm for Dwight. I’m not trying to chase some other actor’s performance as a mafia guy.”