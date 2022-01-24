‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2 Trailer Drops Amid Jamie Lynn Spears Drama

We’re heading back to Serenity for Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias. Friday, Netflix released the first trailer for the sophomore season of its hit show, slated to drop on the streamer Feb. 4, amid drama surrounding one of its series regulars, Jamie Lynn Spears.

In the trailer, there’s plenty of drama and heartwarming moments to come in the series based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels, as Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) attempt to juggle their families, friendships and relationship. Fans also get answers to the cliffhanger car crash Maddie’s son Kyle (Logan Allen) was in at the end of Season 1, but are left with more questions about who else was in the car with him, as the streamer teases it’s “just the first of many surprises to come out of Prom Night.”

Also in the trailer, Maddie and Cal (Justin Bruening) look happier than ever, while Helen struggles with her feelings for Erik (Dion Johnstone) and Dana Sue enjoys her place in the center of a love triangle with Jeremy (Chase Anderson) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn). Meanwhile, Isaac (Chris Medlin) continues his quest to find his birth parents, while Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) and Bill (Chris Klein) welcome their baby. “Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected,” Netflix teases.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship drama had some Sweet Magnolias fans calling for Noreen to be recast as the singer called out her family for their alleged poor treatment of her throughout the years. However, in December, Jamie Lynn announced she would be back for the second season as a series regular, writing on Instagram at the time, “NOREEN IS BACKKKKKK!!! so grateful to be a part of this amazing community.”

Jamie Lynn is currently embroiled in a public back-and-forth with her sister surrounding the release of her memoir Things I Should Have Said, which Britney’s attorney claimed in a cease and desist was “ill-timed” and contained “misleading or outrageous claims” about the pop star. Britney took to Instagram herself amid the drama to say she should have “slapped” Jamie Lynn and their mother “right across your f-king faces.” Sweet Magnolias Season 2 premieres Feb. 4 on Netflix.