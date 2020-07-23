Netflix has a new fan-favorite series! Sweet Magnolias has become the internet streaming service's feel-good show and it officially got renewed for Season 2. Netflix made the announcement on Thursday, which means the cliffhanger fans were left on at the end of Season 1 will be revealed.

Stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan), and Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) all play three, lifelong best friends who grew up with one another and learn to lean on each other through life's ups and downs. In addition to their separate, personal lives, the three leading ladies also embark on a new professional venture together. The new Netflix drama is an adaptation of Sherryl Woods' novel franchise of the same name and it was introduced to the small-screen in May.

Season 1 was left with a major cliffhanger following a car accident, and when Swisher was asked what she thinks will happen in Season 2, she told Elle, "(Maddie's) got a long way to go [...] she's got a lot of work to do. She's got to figure it out." She later added, "I don't think (showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson) is going to shy away from doing something really intense." Anneliese Judge, who plays Annie Sullivan, daughter of Dana Sue Sullivan, says she's just excited to see where the story goes. "The opportunities, I feel like, are endless," she confessed. "And I'm so excited to chase those and see where Sweet Magnolias takes me."

Woods confirmed on Twitter that most of the content for Season 1 came from her first three books, but would love to see the other books revealed in later seasons. "Longer term — because I'd like to believe it's going to go longer, even longer-term than Season 2 — one of the things the books do is introduce a lot of characters who bring in other issues. Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue can't have every issue known to every woman in the country. Their lives would be a mess if that happened. So I would like to see some character arcs where we explore other things women can relate to," she told the outlet.

While the show has almost a Gilmore Girls vibe to it, the ending took fans for a spin. Following Townsend and estranged husband Bill Townsend (Chris Klein) complicated marriage, the former pair were put through something no parent wants to go through after learning their son, Kyle (Logan Allen) was involved in a car accident. Now that there will be a Season 2, fans will receive some unanswered questions they're looking for.