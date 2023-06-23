'Swagger': Shinelle Azoroh, Orlando Jones and Tristan Mack Wilds on Being 'Educated' in Season 2 (Exclusive)

A new season of the basketball series Swagger has premiered on Apple TV+, and fans will get to see more on-court action with new characters looking to make a big impact. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Swagger stars, Shinelle Azoroh, Tristan Mack Wilds and Orlando Jones, and the cast members explained what fans can expect from Season 2.

"Expect to be educated," Azoroh, who plays Jenna Carson, exclusively told PopCulture. "Expect another dose of swag. And expect these young actors coming into their new level, top-tier chops, acting chops."

Jenna is the mother of Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill), the top basketball star in the D.C. Maryland and Virginia area (DMV). She does everything she can to make sure Jace has the best path to the NBA, which is why she wanted him to join Team Swagger in Season 1. At the same time, Jenna is working hard so that Jace and his sister Jackie (Jordan Rice) can have everything they need to be successful.

"Last season, you got to see Jenna hold on to something so tight, and this season, you get to see her just ease into this newness, and I think as an actor, that's also a great gift because she's teaching me at the same time," Azoroh said. "I think a lot of black mothers would appreciate how Jenna is being seen. She's not completely bitter. She never asked for her ex to do things for her, and now she's trusting another Black man, who is not her son's father, and she's not trying to be with him, and there are other men that are coming and stepping up to the plate. So I think I appreciate what people are seeing. This Black woman is not stereotypical as much. She's doing her own thing on her own terms, so I appreciate that."

Wilds returns as Alonzo Powers who looking to add more players and teams to Gladiator Sneakers. While Alonzo seems to be all about helping young men, Wilds believes he's all about helping himself before anyone else. "He's about making sure that he wins. He's a fan of winning," Wilds said. "I would say that things that I've taken away from Alonzo, especially from this season, is how sometimes, we do everything, we work hard in the pursuit of power, and then once we get it, we realize that one thing could make that power mean nothing. So yeah, I think that's one of the biggest lessons. What does power mean when it doesn't work?"

Jones plays Dr. Emory Lawson who is new to the series. Jones believes his character makes a big impact on the series, which may not be a good thing. "Oh, it's going to be a hot mess," Jones said. "I came in to clean this situation up, and certain people, who shall remain nameless force this Ike character down my throat, and I didn't think he was the right person for the job, but, as it turns out, things get a little crazy and unexpected. I think I'm excited for people to see the different perspectives on the show, and I'm excited for people to see how all these characters find themselves all, where we begin, and where we kind of end up with one another."

The first episode of Swagger Season 2 is available on Apple TV+ now with new episodes premiering every Friday.