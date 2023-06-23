'Swagger' Stars Isaiah Hill and Quvenzhané Wallis on the 'Growth' in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Swagger is back for Season 2 and there are some big changes in the DMV (D.C., Maryland and Virginia) area. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Swagger stars Isaiah Hill and Quvenzhané Wallis, and they explained how the second season is bigger and better than the first season which aired in 2021.

"I think there's a lot of growth with our character, especially the young men. They grew up on me, they grew up on me real bad," Wallis, who plays Crystal, exclusively told PopCulture. "There's a lot of growth, a lot of new relationships, a lot of new stuff in general. Basketball, new basketball."

(Photo: Apple TV)

Swagger tells the story of a young basketball star named Jace Carson (Hill) looking to become the most dominant player in the DMV. The first season saw his AAU team win the national championship and now he's looking to be the top high school player in the country.

"When we first meet Jace, he's solely on his mission and he's doing his pushups," Hill said. "He's doing the right work, but he hasn't found his circle yet. He hasn't found his real father figure and his friends that he really cares about. He hasn't found a cause bigger than himself. And as Jace evolves throughout season one, you see him really take to his peers and his people and his best friend Crystal and really show up as a 24-hour person. And that all starts with his father figure at the dinner table. And in season two, you're going to see him just really take ownership of that and really take responsibility for his past and trust his integrity."

Jace has a close relationship with Crystal who is also a top basketball star. She had her share of challenges in Season 1, including dealing with a coach who assaulted her. But Season 2 gives Crystal an opportunity to show off her high school game.

(Photo: Apple TV)

"I think you can expect some fire celebrations if I do say so myself, and not just for me, from everyone," Wallis said. "But this season, the way the camera moves as well is ... Bro, I get chills every time I think about it. But we have a lot to see. There's a lot of basketball, a lot of new people on the court."

Hill gave credit to series creator Reggie Rock Bythewood for putting together a strong season. "He's really showing a masterclass in all the mazes," Hill said. "We call them mazes instead of episodes, in particular maze five. I just watched it for the first time yesterday. I mean, we were working out there until 12:00 at night. There was weather he had to deal with and he just created it and molded it all into the story to make it work. And I never saw him lift his hat and scratch his head. He always just knew how to ... You know how Bruce Lee talks about being water? He's that. I didn't even know the camera moved so many times in maze five, but it's truly a masterclass, man, and I love that man to death."

The first episode of Swagger Season 2 is streaming on Apple TV+ now with new episodes premiering every Friday.