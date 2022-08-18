'Summer Camp Island' Creator Rightfully Fuming After Show Getting Removed From HBO Max, Season 6 in Jeopardy

After weeks of shows mysteriously leaving from HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery finally decided to announce a batch of disappearing content late Wednesday. Most of the shows were animated, including the critically acclaimed Summer Camp Island. Creator Julia Pott told fans less than two weeks ago she was "assured" the final season would be released in 2023, but now she has vowed not to rest until the last 20 episodes are released.

On Wednesday night, Warner Bros. Discovery released a list of 37 shows leaving HBO Max "this week." That list included Summer Camp Island, a series that debuted on Cartoon Network in 2018 and moved to HBO Max in 2020. The final season was supposed to be released on June 9, but on June 6, the show was mysteriously postponed. Pott had no clear answer to provide fans, only saying it was "logistical things and nothing to do with the show itself."

Then, as shows and movies began disappearing from HBO Max, the show's die-hard fans began asking Pott about Summer Camp Island's future. The Adventure Time veteran still didn't have a clear answer. "We have been assured that it will be released next year and they're all done and ready to go," she told a fan on Aug. 5.

It looks like the assurances Pott received from executives might not be as solid as she thought. After the list of shows leaving began circulating, Pott fumed. "We worked through the whole f—ing pandemic, late into every f—ing night to make 20 linear episodes and they might not even see the light of f—ing day," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

In another message, Pott slammed HBO Max for treating the art of animation as if it was nothing. "We worked for 5 years to make 100 episodes of animation," she wrote. "We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard-working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing."

"And we worked through the pandemic to make 20 linear episodes that are our most beautiful work yet. I cannot wait for you to see them. YOU WILL SEE THEM! I will not rest," she continued.

Pott also retweeted animator Ryan Pequin, who worked on Summer Camp Island. "Wait am I misunderstanding or is Summer Camp Islands' last season not going to air? What is going on," Paquin wrote. "We put........ a lot of work into that."

Many of the shows leaving HBO Max are family-friendly live-action and animated shows. The list includes Detention Adventure, Ellen's Next Great Designer, Little Ellen, Mighty Magiswords, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, and some Sesame Street specials. "As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+," Warner Bros. Discovery's statement read. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms." The company plans to launch a merged HBO Max-Discovery+ service by the summer of 2023.