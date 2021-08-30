'Stranger Things' Season 4: Updates and Facts to Know

Stranger Things is easily one of the most talked-about shows on the internet, but in all that chatter little concrete information is often shared. Fans waiting for Season 4 of the Netflix original series may fill up your newsfeed with theories, speculation and rumors. To created a solid starting point we've compiled all the relevant information about Stranger Things Season 4 we have so far. Stranger Things Season 4 will not be the last installment, according to co-creators the Duffer brothers. The nostalgia-driven sci-fi-horror drama may end after its fifth season, but that's a way off for now. Still, expectations for Season 4 are unusually high because of the show's sensational popularity and the long wait since Season 3 aired back in 2019. Sadly, the production has been heavily delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is back on track now. As you might expect on a production that long, some tidbits from the set have gradually leaked out. Netflix has also made announcements where it can, though, on a show like this, even the studio may be practicing misdirection. Here's a look at what we know so far about the upcoming season.

Release Schedule (Photo: Netflix) Netflix has not officially announced a release date, but we can make some educated guesses based on the show's filming schedule and its coronavirus disruptions. The show began filming in January of 2020 and then shut down when the pandemic hit. It was not able to resume until October of 2020. Filming was estimated to take about seven months, though of course, the hiatus could have thrown that estimate out the window. With all that in mind, plus the fact that Netflix hasn't even hinted at a year or a quarter for the show to come out, it seems safe to assume that Stranger Things Season 4 will not premiere until 2022. prevnext

Filming Complete We can make more guesses about the release based on when filming for the series will end. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stranger Things star David Harbour said: "we should be done in, like, August." If that's the case, a report by Collider estimates that post-production on Stranger Things typically takes around 4 months, so the show would be finished around December or January. Still, Netflix is not likely to rush the new season onto its catalog as soon as it's done. The streamer may wait for a holiday weekend or other prime occasion to release the show once it's finished. That means some weekend in January, February or even March will be completely given over to binge-watching. prevnext

From Russia With Love The first teaser for the new season came out in February of 2020, before filming was brought to a halt. It shows almost a minute of dramatic footage in Russia, where Hopper "David Harbour" is stranded. prevnext

Teaser 2 The second teaser for the new season came out on Thursday, May 6. It shows a research facility full of children in hospital gowns before slowly panning to a room where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is apparently being held. prevnext

Episode Titles (Photo: Netflix) The most concrete clue about the season we have after that is the first episode title — "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club." This is a reference to the main characters' Dungeons and Dragons club, hinting that the game will come into play somehow. Beyond that, everything else is speculation. prevnext