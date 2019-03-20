‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 First Look Offers up Mysterious New Clues

Stranger Things Season 3 is on its way, and Netflix released a whole new batch of still images on Wednesday.

Fans got their first look at the third installment of Stranger Things this week with an official trailer and a handful of pictures. They tease new monsters and more interdimensional mayhem for the small town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The trailer is set to “Baba O’Riley” by The Who. It follows the main cast — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Max (Sadie Sink). At first, it looks like they are enjoying some simple summer fun.

As fans know by now that cannot last for long on this show. The whole town is soon set upon by slimy new monsters, perhaps the biggest that the kids have had to deal with yet.

Still, there are plenty of more heart-warming moments ahead, including the brightening smile of Brown as Eleven, who seems to be relaxing more and more as she spends more time out of captivity.



Stranger Things Season 3 is due out on Netflix on Thursday, July 4. In the meantime, here is are the teaser images released so far.

What in the world…?!

First off is a group shot, featuring the growing cast in the eerie light of an emergency room sign. There is no telling what has them all so trepidatious, but it seems safe to say that it is not of this world.

Girls just wanna have fun!

Eleven seems to have graduated from waffles to waffle cones, and she looks pretty happy about it. The telekinetic girl is also rocking quite a few patterned shirts in these images, and fans are going crazy for the wardrobe upgrade.

That poolside glow…

Judging by the teasers, all of the older kids have picked up jobs in the new season, including Billy (Dacre Montgomery) as a lifeguard at the public pool. Of course, with slimy creatures skulking around town, this could be the site of some truly gross encounters before the story is through.

Ahoy, hoy!

Likewise, it looks like Steve (Joe Keery) has taken on a job at the mall, where he wears his sailor uniform reasonably well. The trailer shows the bromance between him and Dustin still going strong, though his co-worker is a little put off.

Changes are coming…

Joyce (Winona Ryder) is rocking a cool new haircut in the upcoming season, while Hopper (David Harbour) seems to be taking his fashion cues from Eleven. There is no telling what could be on the mass of papers in Joyce’s hands in this image, though hopefully it is related to the nasty cut over Hopper’s eye.

Little big kids

The teasers show the kids of Hawkins Indiana growing quite a bit, though they are still confined to their small suburban world. The effect is realistic, as the growing kids crouch over a scheme on the bedroom floor, same as ever.

The mystery broadens…

This picture teases some serious ongoing tension between Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), though this is likely no ordinary game of spin the bottle. In another scene in the trailer, the two of them sit in the office of the Hawkins Post, the local paper. Could the two be looking for work as young journalists, or just trying to find a reporter to tell their story?

You won’t like her mad….

Finally, this group shot promises plenty of supernatural action from Eleven, even as she continues to adjust to a more normal life. In the trailer, she also shares a brief kiss with Mike, hinting that the drama will be coming from every direction, not just through portals this year.



Stranger Things Season 3 premieres on Thursday, July 4 on Netflix.