New ‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Reveals Season 2 Episode Titles

In just a couple of weeks, the second season of Stranger Things will finally debut on Netflix, giving fans what they’ve been asking for since last summer. Most of the new installment is clouded in mystery but this morning, the show’s official Twitter account shed a little bit of light on the season.

Stranger Things unveiled a new teaser for Season 2, and it revealed the titles of six of the nine upcoming chapters of the story. The episode titles had been teased when Netflix announced that a second season was on the way. However, in the time since that announcement, the titles have changed quite a bit.

According to the teaser, here are the names of the new chapters:

Chapter 1: Dragon’s Lair

Chapter 2: Trick of Treat Freak

Chapter 3: The Pollywog

Chapter 4: Will the Wise

Chapter 5: Dig Dug

Chapter 6: The Spy

The titles of the final three chapters of Season 2 are being kept under wraps for now. Pollywog, the third chapter title, is the only one that stayed the same from the initial announcement.

The second season of Stranger Things is set ot debut on Netflix on Friday, October 27, just in time for Halloween.

