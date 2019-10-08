‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Netflix Renews Hit Show After Massive Third Outing

Prepare for another trip to the Upside Down, because Stranger Things has officially been renewed for Season 4, Netflix announced on Monday, Sept 30. The renewal comes roughly three months after the original series’ third season broke several of the streamer’s streaming records.

Speaking with Vulture in 2017, the Duffer Brothers had revealed that they intended to end the series after four seasons, stating that “we’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out.”

The fourth season picks up comes after the 1980s-set sci-fi series’ third season debuted to stellar numbers. Premiering the fresh batch of episodes in July, the streaming giant reported that within just four days, more than 40 million household accounts had streamed the series, with more than 18 million finishing the season within that period.

Those numbers proved to be the most successful of any other film or series four-day numbers in Netflix’s history. Before the record-breaking performance, the previous record holder had been the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston starring comedy Murder Mystery, which had been streamed by more than 30 million household accounts during its June opening weekend.

Not only did Season 3 prove to be a record-breaker, but it also proved to be a cash cow. The Netflix original series boasted more than 75 different product tie-ins, including a partnership with Coca Cola for a re-launch of the 80s misfire product New Coke, which was featured in Season 3.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows a group of kids who find their lives upturned by the supernatural forces haunting their small town. Launched on July 4, the events of Season 3 lined up with the holiday theme, with Hawkins celebrating Independence Day as the Mind Flayer continued to wreak havoc on the town, taking several key characters with it.

The series has been one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed originals since its 2016 debut and has racked up several awards and nominations.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Sadie Sink.

Seasons 1-3 of Stranger Things are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date.