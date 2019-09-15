‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Cuts Hair and Sends Fans Into Panic

Oh no, Joe Keery, what did you do?! The Strangers Things star has created quite a stir on social media with his latest look, leaving many stunned over the lost locks. Keery enjoyed a night out on the town at a dinner party for Chanel’s new fragrance, Gabrielle Chanel Essence with a new haircut that has him looking very different than his role as Steve Harrington on the Netflix series.

His flowing locks are no more as the 27-year-old revealed a new-look bowl cut. Of course, this is a far cry from what his fans have come to love most about him. To no surprise, his photo led to quite a shock to the system for many of his followers.

One user commented, “Joe Keery’s haircut looks like mine when I was 10 years old and I tried to cut my own hair.”

Another remarked, “My hair goals have been modeled after Joe Keery so y’all know what I gotta do now.”

and God stepped down, for it was Joe Kerry’s former mullet’s turn to rule the heavens — mag (@MaggieIsBigBird) September 15, 2019

so joe kerry really was only attractive because of his hair — 🥵🤪 (@acabrinly) September 14, 2019

rip joe kerry he ain’t dead but his hair is — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, lia (@theaIphatype) September 13, 2019

This broke my heart more than any man ever could. — Dumb Hoe (@MiliaMiliarox) September 14, 2019

Sigh, he just got tired of being sexy — Sarah Bridgeman (@NewyearBridgee) September 14, 2019

It’ll grow back!! Relax — Venezuelan Deplorable (@annettecasals) September 14, 2019

I’d like to say a prayer for Joe Kerry’s hair. Gone but never forgotten. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WKagLscx64 — Laurie Ray (@RealLaurieRay) September 14, 2019

Keery quickly saw his star rise for his efforts at Steve in the hit Netflix show. His character took on a bigger role in the second season and figures to continue playing a starring role as the series progresses. In an interview with The Boston Globe, producer Steve Leavy of Stranger Things confirmed his rising star is something they want to emphasize.

“Once we realized midway through season one that we had a total ace in Joe Keery, the Duffer Brothers just kept writing to that,” Levy said. “And we did it a lot more in season two, and we continued to do it for season three. Steve Harrington is very much at the center of the narrative for ‘Stranger Things 3.’”

Prior to that, Keery’s longest time on television was two episodes in Chicago Fire.