Steven Spielberg Signs Production Partnership With Major Streaming Platform

✖

Steven Spielberg has signed a production partnership with a major streaming platform, and it could be the beginning of a new era for the iconic filmmaker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg's production company, Amblin Partners, has teamed up with Netflix. What does the deal between the two companies mean for fans? Well, it means that Amblin will produce movies for the streamer, which will be available to Netflix subscribers. This new deal in addition to one that Amblin has with Universal Pictures.

In a statement on the big news, Spielberg said, "At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted [Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer] and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways." He added, "This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted." Finally, the famed filmmaker said, "I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team."

Sarandos issued a statement as well, expressing how thrilled he is to be working with Spielberg. "Steven is a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening," Sarandos said. "We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven’s cinematic history."

While there is no word on if any of the new films will be directed by Spielberg, fans can look forward to his newest movie, new film adaptation of the Broadway musical West Side Story. The movie stars Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) and YouTube star Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. The pair come from two rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, but fall madly and recklessly in love. The story is inspired by Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet.

Additional stars of the film include Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian d'Arcy James. The film will also feature actress Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film version. Anita is a friend to Maria, one who she feels most comfortable confiding in. DeBose will be playing Anita in the new West Side Story, which is set to be released on Dec. 10.