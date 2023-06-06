How to Stream All Steven Spielberg's Movies

Steven Spielberg is one of the few Hollywood directors everyone knows by name. His films have been a defining part of popular culture since the 1970s. No matter your opinion of his films, it's hard to deny that he has changed the face of cinema with blockbusters like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park. Thanks to streaming, it has never been easier to see all his films. Spielberg's latest film was The Fabelmans, a fictionalized take on his childhood. Although the movie was a box office dud after it hit theaters in November 2022, it was critically acclaimed and seen as one of his most personal films. It doesn't get much more personal than adapting your own life. The movie picked up seven Oscar nominations but came home empty-handed. While The Fabelmans didn't win anything at the Oscars earlier this year, Spielberg, 76, has dozens of awards on his shelves. He won Best Director Oscars for Schindler's List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998). He has a third Oscar as a producer for Schindler's List, as the movie won the 1993 Best Picture award. Spielberg received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1987. Here is how you can stream all of Spielberg's theatrical films.

1960s and 1970s Spielberg started making movies while growing up in Arizona and California. His first films were shorts made to satisfy his love of movies and put him on track to become a director. Some of these films are not publicly available. When he was 16 years old in 1964, Spielberg made a 140-minute science fiction film called Firelight. Most of it is lost, but a three-minute segment still survives. The film reportedly has much in common with Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). Amblin', a 1968 short that gave Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment its name, is also available on YouTube.