How to Stream All Steven Spielberg's Movies
Steven Spielberg is one of the few Hollywood directors everyone knows by name. His films have been a defining part of popular culture since the 1970s. No matter your opinion of his films, it's hard to deny that he has changed the face of cinema with blockbusters like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park. Thanks to streaming, it has never been easier to see all his films.
Spielberg's latest film was The Fabelmans, a fictionalized take on his childhood. Although the movie was a box office dud after it hit theaters in November 2022, it was critically acclaimed and seen as one of his most personal films. It doesn't get much more personal than adapting your own life. The movie picked up seven Oscar nominations but came home empty-handed.
While The Fabelmans didn't win anything at the Oscars earlier this year, Spielberg, 76, has dozens of awards on his shelves. He won Best Director Oscars for Schindler's List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998). He has a third Oscar as a producer for Schindler's List, as the movie won the 1993 Best Picture award. Spielberg received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1987. Here is how you can stream all of Spielberg's theatrical films.
1960s and 1970s
Spielberg started making movies while growing up in Arizona and California. His first films were shorts made to satisfy his love of movies and put him on track to become a director. Some of these films are not publicly available.
When he was 16 years old in 1964, Spielberg made a 140-minute science fiction film called Firelight. Most of it is lost, but a three-minute segment still survives. The film reportedly has much in common with Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). Amblin', a 1968 short that gave Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment its name, is also available on YouTube.prevnext
1970s
Duel (1971) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy (also available on YouTube)
The Sugarland Express (1974) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy
Jaws (1975) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy
1941 (1979) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buyprevnext
1980s
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy, also streaming with a subscription on Disney+ and Paramount+
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – stream on HBO Go or HBO Now with a subscription
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) – available on Amazon Prime Video to buy, also streaming with a subscription on Disney+ and Paramount+
The Color Purple (1985) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy, also streaming with a subscription on Max
Empire of the Sun (1987) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy, also streaming with a subscription on Disney+ and Paramount+
Always (1989) – stream on Netflix with a subscriptionprevnext
1990s
Hook (1991) – streaming with a subscription on Netflix
Jurassic Park (1993) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy, also streaming with a subscription on Peaock
Schindler's List (1993) – stream on Netflix with a subscription
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy, also streaming with a subscription on Peacock
Amistad (1997) – stream on Hulu with a subscription
Saving Private Ryan (1998) – stream on Starz with a subscriptionprevnext
2000s
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy
Minority Report (2002) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy
Catch Me If You Can (2002) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy, also streaming with a subscription on Max
The Terminal (2004) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy, also streaming with a subscription on Paramount+
War of the Worlds (2005) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy, also streaming with a subscription on Max
Munich (2005) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy, also streaming with a subscription on Disney+ and Paramount+prevnext
2010s and 2020s
The Adventures of Tintin (2011) – streaming with a subscription on Paramount+
Lincoln (2012) – available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video
Bridge of Spies (2015) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy
The BFG (2016) – streaming with a subscription on Disney+
The Post (2017) – available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy
Ready Player One (2018) – streaming with a subscription on Max
West Side Story (2021) – streaming with a subscription on Disney+
The Fabelmans (2022) – streaming with a subscription on Paramount+ with Showtimeprev