What Stars Are Binge-Watching During Coronavirus Quarantines

When it comes to life in quarantine, stars really are just like us. In that, they're mostly trapped in their homes and largely turning to streaming services to help fight off the boredom. Most streaming services (but not all) have seen a huge uptick in demand since governments started implementing various Stay-at-Home orders across the U.S. and the world at large. So much so that Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube have all had to lower their streaming quality to keep up with the surge. Streaming services themselves have also stepped up by offering extended free trials to hopefully rope in more subscribers in the long run. Others, like HBO, have offered hundreds of hours of free content as a way to encourage more to stay home. As far as what stars have been viewing to keep themselves occupied amid widespread production shutdowns, outlets like Variety and The Daily Mail have enquired as to what's keeping them glued to their couch. Here's a look at what just a few have been streaming during the quarantine. Some of their answers might prove to be a little surprising.

Chrissy Teigen Love island has evolved so much since the early days. No more chain smoking or drunken cries. Or sex! They seem much more aware that they are, indeed, on tv — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 3, 2020 Chrissy Teigen had previously stated her obsession with the UK reality series Love Island, The Daily Mail noted that it seemed like she was finally getting caught up earlier in May. The UK version of the dating series can be streamed on Hulu, and the American version is available on CBS All-Access.

Edgar Wright (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for dunhill) Acclaimed filmmaker Edgar wright told Variety that since the quarantine began, he's turned his London flat into "a mini library to movies from all over the world." In that library, he says he's found comfort in "WWII or post-war from the UK, Italy, Japan and France; the films of David Lean, [Michael Powell] and [Emeric] Pressburger, [Alberto de Almeida] Cavalcanti, Roberto Rossellini, Vittorio De Sica, Luchino Visconti, Akira Kurosawa, Yasujiro Ozu, Monogatari, Robert Bresson and Jean Pierre Melville, among many many others." Wright added that he's been enjoying "the existential drama and human comedies of Swedish cinema from Ingmar Bergman, Lukas Moodysson and Andersson." While he has been sticking to physical media, many of the directors' works are available to stream on The Criterion Channel.

Chelsea Handler (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com) Talk show host and book club founder Chelsea Handler told Variety that the quarantine has caused her to take notice of her "short attention span," and has tried to correct it by watching programming with subtitles. "I started with the Jewish genre," Handler explained. "Unorthodox, Shtisel and Fauda have redirected my attention to Hasidic Jews, Israeli Jews, Brooklyn Jews." She plans on continuing her odyssey with "any native Icelandic series." Unorthodox, Shtisel and Fauda are all available to stream on Netflix. The platform has no shortage of Icelandic originals, either.

Sandra Oh (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC) Like a lot of people, Sandra Oh has fallen under the spell of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The Killing Eve star said the episodes are "brilliant character studies," which keeps drawing her in. "It's like when the ego hijacks everything, and reactivity hijacks everything. Also, the narcissistic need and desire to be at the forefront — it's an amazing study on how to be a cult leader." Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is available to stream anytime on Netflix. There's also an upcoming episode on Siegfried and Roy to look forward to.

Beanie Feldstein (Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for the Athena Film Awards) When asked what she was binging on, Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein responded unequivocally with Ozark. "We're on Season 3. It's so good," Feldstein told Variety. "It's so much darker than anything I usually watch, and the acting and the writing and the directing is just so brilliant. I'm loving it." All three seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix. You can also read our interview with co-star Tom Pelphrey here.