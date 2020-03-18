Coronavirus: All the TV Shows That Have Temporarily Stopped Production

The coronavirus has taken people out of the workplace all over the world, including in Hollywood. The entertainment industry has ceased production on many TV shows in the hopes of slowing the spread of the global pandemic. This means that many of our favorite shows will likely be delayed in the coming year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is now a worldwide phenomenon. It threatens to overload healthcare systems with sick people and infect vulnerable populations with a high mortality rate. The best way to prevent catastrophe is social distancing, which is why so many people are now working from home and avoiding crowds. Sadly, that means the casts and crews of our favorite TV shows and movies must stay home.

Of course, the blow to our entertainment industry is trivial compared to the other horrific effects fo the coronavirus pandemic. Still, in a time of crisis it is alright to be preoccupied with more than one thing at a time.

The social distancing and attempts to self-quarantine during this outbreak have made our TV show more important than ever, with many people finally tuning in to things they missed or catching up on shows they have dropped. Hopefully there is enough out there right now to keep everyone busy, because it may be a while before new shows premiere.

Here is a list of the shows currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Night Shows

One of the first changes to the TV landscape when the pandemic broke out was the absence of late night shows, most of which are broadcast live or filmed the same day in front of a live studio audience. The shows all abruptly shut down last week, and while some hosts like Stephen Colbert have continued to put out content from quarantine, others have gone silent.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Conan (TBS)

Talk Shows

Talk shows went down quickly as social distancing began as well, including those in syndication and those connected to a specific network. The View is still airing but without a live audience, but others have closed up shop.

Dr. Phil

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Family Feud

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Mel Robbins Show



Tamron Hall

The Wendy Williams Show

The Talk (CBS)

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)

Game Shows and Reality Shows

Judging by social media, Bachelor Nation might be the demographic most distraught over the coronavirus pandemic. Other game shows and reality TV shows are on an abrupt hiatus as well.

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Bachelorette (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

ABC

ABC has seven scripted shows on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Deadline.



American Housewife



Schooled



The Brides



Card Sharks



General Hospital



The Goldbergs



Grey’s Anatomy

CBS

CBS is taking no chances with the coronavirus pandemic, closing down production on 16 shows at the time of this writing.



All Rise



The Young and the Restless



Young Sheldon



SEAL Team



Survivor



S.W.A.T.



NCIS



NCIS: Los Angeles



NCIS: New Orleans



The Neighborhood



Bob Hearts Abishola



The Bold and the Beautiful



Bull



FBI



FBI: Most Wanted



God Friended Me

NBC

NBC has put some of its biggest franchises on hold like Law & Order and the Chicago series, as well as younger shows like New Amsterdam and Superstore.



Superstore



New Amsterdam



Law & Order: SVU



The Blacklist



Chicago Fire



Chicago P.D.



Chicago Med

Fox

Fox has just three scripted shows on hold right now, but as officials decide how to handle the pandemic, more could be coming.



NeXt



Last Man Standing



Empire

The CW

The CW has eight shows in total on hiatus at the time of this writing, including this year’s new dramatic adaptation of Nancy Drew.



Supergirl



Supernatural



Legacies



Nancy Drew



Batwoman



Charmed



Dynasty



The Flash

Netflix

The effect of delays at Netflix and other streaming shows will likely be felt over the next few months or even years, as the halt of production pushes back premiere dates. Some of Netflix’s biggest hits are on break right now, including The Witcher Season 2, which includes actor Kristofer Hivju, who has tested positive for COVID-19.



GLOW



Grace and Frankie



Lucifer



Prank Encounters



Russian Doll



Sex/Life



Simply Halston



Stranger Things



The Witcher

Disney+

Four of the original series slated to premiere on Disney+ are now on hold, but this is likely not a huge threat to the fledgling streaming service. With a huge catalogue of nostalgic, comforting hits to watch, subscribers are probably glad they signed up for Disney+ in this trying time.



Big Shot



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier



Loki



WandaVision

Hulu

Three shows are on hold at Hulu — The Handmaid’s Tale, The Orville and Pen15. For those that use Hulu to watch broadcast TV as well however, the catalogue has thinned significantly.

Other Streaming Shows

Plenty of other streaming platforms have shows on hold for the coronavirus pandemic, from hotly-anticipated newcomers to long-awaited return seasons. In particular, many fans are griping about the delays on The Wheel of Time, a fantasy series expected to rival Game of Thrones which fans have been waiting decades to see on screen.



Carnival Row (Amazon Prime)



The Wheel of Time (Amazon)



For All Mankind (Apple TV+)



Foundation (Apple TV+)



Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+)



Little America (Apple TV+)



Mankind (Apple TV+)



See (Apple TV+)



Servant (Apple TV+)



The Morning Show (Apple TV+)



Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+)



The Good Fight (CBS All Access)



Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)



Rutherford Falls (Peacock)



Angelyne (Peacock)



Animal Kingdom (TNT)



Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)



Doom Patrol (HBO Max)



The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)



Untitled Julia Roberts Project (HBO Max)



Varsity Blues (Quibi)

Cable

Finally, the wide world of cable has many shows on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

The Oval (BET)

Lights Out with David Spade (Comedy Central)

Godmothered (Disney Channel)

Pennyworth (Epix)

Pose (FX)

Atlanta (FX)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Snowfall (FX)

Fargo (FX)

Y (FX)

The Bold Type (Freeform)

Home & Family (Hallmark Channel)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic Channel)

Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)

Queen of the South (USA)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

The Walking Dead (TNT)



Claws (TNT)