Chelsea Handler Bares All While Starting Quarantine Book Club, Wants Fans to Not Be 'Brain Dead'

Talk show host Chelsea Handler has started up a book club, as she announced in a very revealing photo. Back on April 3, Handler posted a nude photo of her to Instagram, while holding up the first trio of books she was recommending. She also explained that part of the inspiration was to help keep her fans' minds active through the weeks being self-quarantined.

"Do you like to make reading fun?" Handler asked in the caption. "Are you going out of your mind and have started socially disassociating? That’s when reading comes in handy. Since every day is now [weekend reading] - here are three books to read if you want to come out of this quarantine not brain dead."

The three books Handler is recommending are Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi; The Nazi Officer's Wife by Edith Hahn Beer and Pachinko by Lee Minjin. She continued the tradition on April 13 with another similarly-themed photo, this time recommending Untamed by Glennon Doyle, Untethered Soul by Michael Allen Singer, and Diplomacy by Henry Kissinger.

Her most recent recommendations came out on Sunday, along with another photo. For the third installment, she recommended Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker and Tiny Gentle Asians by Melissa Kenny. She also added that she was only pushing two books this week because she was "still reading Diplomacy by Henry Kissinger because it's long as duck." Along with the photos, she also includes brief video clips of their synopsis, adding in one that while she's bored, she "wants to learn as much as I can."

Handler had previously bared it all back in January for a slow-motion video she posted to her Instagram. Sporting an outfit courtesy of Kim Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS, she joked in the caption that "I've always wanted to run on a beach naked, and now with [SKIMS], I finally can."

On December 15, Handler also spoke out about the sudden death of Chuy Bravo, her longtime sidekick on her E! talk show, Chelsea Lately. "I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," Handler wrote. "[Bravo] gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes."