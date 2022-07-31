Nichelle Nichols Dead: Fans and Friends of 'Star Trek' Legend Pay Tribute

Tributes are pouring in for Nichelle Nichols, famed for her history-making portrayal of communications officer Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek. In a July 31 Facebook post, Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, announced her passing at age 89 from natural causes.

"Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away," Johnson wrote in a statement on the actress' official Facebook page. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."

"I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends, and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper."

Nichols was one of the few Black women starring in a major TV series when Star Trek: The Original Series premiered in 1966, inspiring future series actors like LeVar Burton to follow her example. Many of the actress' fans and friends have expressed their condolences on social media following the news, including her Star Trek co-star George Takei, Stacey Abrams, and J.J. Abrams. Continue reading to see their messages honoring her.