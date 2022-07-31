Nichelle Nichols Dead: Fans and Friends of 'Star Trek' Legend Pay Tribute
Tributes are pouring in for Nichelle Nichols, famed for her history-making portrayal of communications officer Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek. In a July 31 Facebook post, Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, announced her passing at age 89 from natural causes.
"Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away," Johnson wrote in a statement on the actress' official Facebook page. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."
"I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends, and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper."
Nichols was one of the few Black women starring in a major TV series when Star Trek: The Original Series premiered in 1966, inspiring future series actors like LeVar Burton to follow her example. Many of the actress' fans and friends have expressed their condolences on social media following the news, including her Star Trek co-star George Takei, Stacey Abrams, and J.J. Abrams. Continue reading to see their messages honoring her.
"Hair Tight, Skirt Right, and Earrings Dangling"
Before Scotty beamed up , Before Spock threw Vulcan signs, Before Kirk told Sulu take it to Warp Factor 9 .. Sis Uhura.. Nichelle Nichols was gonna have that hair tight , skirt right and earrings dangling BEFORE she was dealing with outer space.. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/bWPR3LJwTQ— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 31, 2022
Chuck D, rapper and frontman of 1980's hip hop group Public Enemy, wrote, "Before Scotty beamed up Before Spock threw Vulcan signs Before Kirk told Sulu take it to Warp Factor 9... Sis Uhura... Nichelle Nichols was gonna have that hair tight, skirt right, and earrings dangling BEFORE she was dealing with outer space...
Inspired Generations to Reach for the Stars
We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw— NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022
NASA, who worked with Nichols and her company Women in Motion to recruit minority and female personnel for the space agency, wrote about the "trailblazer" and her efforts through the successful program.
"We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars."
"A Remarkable Woman in a Remarkable Role"
A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect. pic.twitter.com/ZRnMblXx0Z— JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) July 31, 2022
J.J. Abrams, the director of the 2009 Star Trek reboot and its 2013 follow-up Star Trek Into Darkness, called Nichols "A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect."
A Conversation with Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols – Live Long & Prosper
December 1932 — July 2022
A must-listen interview from the @StarTalkRadio Archives. [Audio: 42m]https://t.co/LUOujfLj77 pic.twitter.com/Ir8vUUcZLX— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 31, 2022
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a tweet saying, "Nichelle Nichols – Live Long & Prosper December 1932 — July 2022," and included a link to "a must-listen interview" from his radio program StarTalk Radio titled A Conversation with Nichelle Nichols.
According to the episode summary, Nichols talked about "how science fiction and Star Trek—and specifically her ground-breaking role as Chief Communications Officer Lt. Uhura—not only impacted her life but also had an influence on society over space and time."
"Lit the Path for Many"
One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022
Stacey Abrams, Georgia politician and devoted "Trekkie," posted a picture of her with Nichols, honoring the star as a "champion, warrior, and tremendous actor."
She wrote, "One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars."
"We Lived Long and Prospered Together"
I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022
One of the first voices to pay tribute to Nichols was her Star Trek co-star George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original series and films.
"I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89," Takei tweeted. "For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend."
He also replied to the post with a recent picture of the two together doing the Vulcan salute from Star Trek, writing above it, "We lived long and prospered together."