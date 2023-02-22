'South Side' Canceled at HBO Max Despite Rave Reviews

HBO Max has canceled comedy show South Side after three seasons that garnered rave reviews. The series, which was shot on location in Englewood on the South Side of Chicago, starred Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young as Simon and Kareme, two best friends who just graduated from community college and are stuck working at a rent-to-own furniture store while they work to achieve their dreams.

South Side was co-created by Sultan and his brother, Bashir Salahuddin, who played police officer Goodnight, as well as Diallo Riddle, who played alderman Allen Gayle. Bashir's wife, Chandra Russell, played Goodnight's partner, officer Turner, while his sister Zuri Salahuddin played Stacy, an employee at Rent-T-Own. Young's twin brother Quincy Young also got in on the show, playing Quincy, Rent-T-Own's manager. Lil Rel Howery, Langston Kerman, Nefetari Spencer and Rashawn Nadine Scott were also members of the cast. South Side also had frequent guest stars, including Chicago icons Kel Mitchell, Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa and Deon Cole.

"While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created," an HBO Max spokesperson told Variety. "We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios."

"For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor," the statement continued. "The result was a wholly unique, ambitious and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream."

South Side is one of several shows to recently be canceled by HBO – two of which got the axe in just the last month. Earlier this month, HBO announced it would not be moving forward with the Hugh Laurie-led comedy Avenue 5 after two seasons. "Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey, while we will not be moving forward with a third season of 'Avenue 5,' we look forward to many more adventures together," a spokesperson from HBO said at the time.

HBO Max also announced the cancellation of Pennyworth at the beginning of February after three seasons. "An incredible blend of action, drama, and humour, for three seasons, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred's eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains," a network spokesperson said at the time.