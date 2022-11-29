December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.

Among the most anticipated titles arriving next month will be the third and final season of His Dark Material. The upcoming batch of episodes is based on the final novel in Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy, The Amber Spyglass. Also returning to the streamer will be new seasons of Gossip Girl, Sort Of, and Season 3 of the Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin-created series South Side. Meanwhile, HBO Max will be getting into the Christmas spirit with a holiday-themed lineup that will include the December premiere of A Hollywood Christmas.

December. will also see even more discovery+ titles arriving to the HBO Max library. Joining the content catalogue next month will be Serving the Hamptons, Selling the Hamptons, Trixie Motel, and Queen of Versailles Reigns Again, as well as Magnolia Network's Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in December 2022.