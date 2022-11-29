Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Among the most anticipated titles arriving next month will be the third and final season of His Dark Material. The upcoming batch of episodes is based on the final novel in Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy, The Amber Spyglass. Also returning to the streamer will be new seasons of Gossip Girl, Sort Of, and Season 3 of the Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin-created series South Side. Meanwhile, HBO Max will be getting into the Christmas spirit with a holiday-themed lineup that will include the December premiere of A Hollywood Christmas.
December. will also see even more discovery+ titles arriving to the HBO Max library. Joining the content catalogue next month will be Serving the Hamptons, Selling the Hamptons, Trixie Motel, and Queen of Versailles Reigns Again, as well as Magnolia Network's Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in December 2022.
Dec. 1
3:10 to Yuma, 1957
10,000 B.C., 2008
Black Sheep, 1996
Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Burn After Reading, 2008
Can't Hardly Wait, 1998
Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)
De Palma, 2015 (HBO)
First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)
Green Room, 2015 (HBO)
Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)
Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)
Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)
A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
Hook, 1991
Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)
Krisha, 2015 (HBO)
The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)
My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Redemption, 2013 (HBO)
Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)
Sesame Street's The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)
Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)
Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)
The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)
Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
Urban Cowboy, 1980
¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
Win Win, 2011 (HBO)
Dec. 2 - Dec. 5
Dec. 2
Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
Dec. 4
Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere
Dec. 5
His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 6 - Dec. 10
Dec. 6
Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 8
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Dec. 9
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)
Dec. 10
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 12 - Dec. 15
Dec. 12
Adult Swim Yule Log
Dec. 13
The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
Dec. 14
Selling the Hamptons
Serving the Hamptons
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
Trixie Motel
Dec. 15
Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere
Dec. 16 - Dec.23
Dec. 16
Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
Ranch to Table, Season 3
Dec. 22
I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Dec. 23
Family Dinner, Season 3
Dec. 27 - Dec. 30
Dec. 27
The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)
Dec. 30
The Established Home, Season 2
This Place Rules, Original (HBO)
TBA
Random Acts of Flyness, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)