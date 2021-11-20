‘South Park’ Paramount+ Trailer Gives Fans Glimpse at Older Main Characters

South Park is getting a new Post Covid special at Paramount+, and a new trailer for it has given fans a glimpse at older versions of some of the show’s main characters. In the clip, a grown-up Stan gets a call from Kyle who reminds him that when they were young they would “always be there for each other when things got bad.” Stan replies, “What do you mean? What’s happened?”

Later, we see Stan talking to his dad, Randy, who is now an old gray-haired man in a motorized chair. “No one wants another one of your marijuana specials, dad,” Stan yells. Randy replies, “It’s not a special. It’s an exclusive event.” This is a joke referencing the South Park Pandemic Special from 2020, in which Randy announced a “pandemic special” on marijuana that he grew and sold from his Tegridy Farms company. In a brief synopsis of the new special, Paramount+ offers, “What happened to the children who lived through the Pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived but will never be the same Post Covid. South Park: Post Covid begins streaming Nov. 25, exclusively on Paramount+.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paramount+ announced earlier this that it has ordered numerous South Park movies coming exclusively to the streamer. The news came shortly after Comedy Central revealed that it renewed the long-running animated series for Season 30. In a press release, the companies unveiled the future plans for South Park, which will remain at Comedy Central through at least 2027. Additionally, Paramount+ will be getting 14 original made-for-streaming South Park movies, which includes the Post Covid special.

In a joint statement, South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone shared how excited they are about the new plans for the show. “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” they said. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”