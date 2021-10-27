New ‘South Park’ Movie Coming to Paramount+ on Thanksgiving

The unprecedented South Park development deal at Paramount+ is already bearing fruit. On Wednesday, the streaming service announced South Park: Post COVID – the first special created under the deal. It is slated to premiere on Thursday, Nov. 25, exclusively on Paramount+.

South Park: Post COVID will kick off a long series of specials developed especially for the ViacomCBS streaming service, while the main series itself continues to air on Comedy Central. Little is known about the content of the special itself, but it will be followed quickly by another untitled special in December. Back in August, Paramount+ ordered 14 original made-for-streaming movies from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone while its network counterpart Comedy Central renewed the series for Season 30.

The main series has been renewed through 2027 on cable, but at this rate, the movie deal may not even last as long. Fans were floored by the scope of this contract – not to mention its price at a reported $900 million.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” Parker and Stone joked in a joint statement at the time. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” added president and CEO of MTV entertainment Chris McCarthy. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.”

At the time of this writing, no South Park episodes or specials are available to stream on Paramount+, so this new special will be the franchise’s debut on the service. It premieres on Thursday, Nov. 25.