'Sons of Anarchy' Star Charlie Hunnam Lands New 'Criminal' Streaming Series

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has landed a new show. Variety reports that the actor has landed the lead role of the new Criminal series adaptation at Prime Video. The series is "an interlocking universe of crime stories" based on the graphic novels of the same name by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. Hunnam is set to star as Leo, a "brilliant master thief who sees all the angles and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence. Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he's a coward, especially compared to his father, Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless."

Hunnam is the latest casting addition for Criminal. Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins, and Kadeem Hardison were also previously announced. Brubaker will be involved in the Criminal adaptation as co-showrunner and executive producer with Jordan Harper. Phillips is also executive producer alongside Sarah Carbiener and Phillip Barnett with Legendary Television. Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden will direct the first four episodes of the series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Criminal will mark Hunnam's first television role since the short-lived Apple TV+ series Shantaram in 2022, which was an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. Before that, Hunnam starred as Jax Teller in the hit FX crime drama Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2014. As of now, no premiere date has been set yet for Criminal, but more details surrounding the series should be announced in the coming months or even weeks.

Meanwhile, even though Charlie Hunnam hasn't been doing as much TV in recent years, he is still keeping plenty busy on the film side. Most recently, he starred in Netflix's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, but it didn't exactly get the best reviews. He also starred in the 2022 mystery film Last Looks. Just recently, he admitted regret over not starring in Fifty Shades of Grey, which he had to turn down in 2013 due to commitments to Sons of Anarchy.

More details on Criminal should be revealed soon, including a more plot information and a premiere date. It will be exciting to see Hunnam in another role that will hopefully be for years to come, but for now, fans will just have to patiently wait.