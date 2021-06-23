'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ryan Hurst's New Disney Character Shown in New 'Mysterious Benedict Society' Poster

✖

Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst is portraying a character named Milligan in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, and a new poster shows just how the actor will look in costume. In the poster, we see Hurst did not have to cut the iconic beard and long hair he's become known for over the years. Milligan also sports a gray hat, a brown overcoat, and a satchel.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on a novel series of the same name, by Trenton Lee Stewart. In the series, Arrested Development star Tony Hale plays both Mr. Benedict "an eccentric benefactor" who summons four orphans to his institute so that they can "stop a plot that could have consequences on a global level." The orphans each possess a special skill, and when they work together they are a true force of nature. In addition to playing Benedict, Hale will also be playing Mr. Curtain. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Hale shared that it is Mr. Curtain "who is causing all this negativity" that must be stopped.

(Photo: Disney+)

Other stars of the series include Kristen Schaal (Bob's Burgers), MaameYaa Boafo (Ramy), Seth Carr (Black Panther), Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Emmy DeOliveira, Marta Timofeeva, and Saara Chaudry. The series was developed by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who have co-written a number of films together, including the Ride Along movies and Clash of the Titans. The first episode of The Mysterious Benedict Society is directed by James Bobin, who is well known for his work on the Flight of the Conchords series, as well as films such The Muppets (2011) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

The Mysterious Benedict Society had initially been set to begin production in April 2020, but when the Covid-19 pandemic began, the series was forced to postpone its filming start date. Hale shared that in mid-2020 the cast traveled to Vancouver to quarantine and get set to begin shooting the series. "What I appreciate is they're really working overtime to make sure everybody feels safe, to match the guidelines and the COVID protocol and all that kind of stuff," Hale said praising the show's crew.

"So it's a new day, man," he continued. "Everybody's going through this and everybody is just trying to do the best they can." The Mysterious Benedict Society debuts Friday, June 25. only on Disney+.