'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Finally Reveals the Meaning of the Homeless Woman

A question that has long-haunted Sons of Anarchy fans has been answered. Series creator Kurt Sutter revealed the meaning behind one of the biker drama's long-recurring characters during a lengthy Q&A with fans over social media on Tuesday. When asked about the meaning of the homeless woman from the show, Sutter responded on his Instagram story, before tweeting out a screenshot with the full explanation.

"She's the magic that anarchy summons and the mortality it extinguishes," Sutter began. "She's the bringer of eternal light and the harbinger of all things dark. She's the ying, the yang and the yong. She's the alpha and the omerta. She's the first breath of life and the final gasp into death."

"She's the mother, the father and the holy goat," Sutter continued. "She is everything you need and nothing you want. She is the chicken and the squirrel and all their broken eggs and rotting acorns. She is the binge, the purge, the hunger and the shame. She is you, me and your uncle Murray."

The homeless woman appeared throughout the show's seven-season run. Her name was allegedly Emily Putner, and she rarely played an active role in the plot. In the series finale, however, just before the death of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), he asks her "Who are you?"

"It's time," was her only response, which only deepened the lore of her character.

This wasn't the only SoA plot point that Sutter was able to clarify in his online back-and-forth with fans. When asked if Jax and Opie (Ryan Hurst) had to work their way up through the ranks despite having family as ranking members, he plainly stated: "Of course they had to prospect."

"I think it's always harder on a prospect if they have family in the club. We got to play some of that in Mayans M.C.," he wrote, referring to the SoA sequel series, which he was fired from in October. "If you have blood in the club you have shoes to fill. Expectations to live up to. And the family member in the club usually goes out of their way to make it harder on the prospect to avoid any accusations of favoritism."

Sutter also reassured fans that he, wife Katey Sagal and their family were doing well while in lockdown. He also teased his new music-themed anthology series, which is currently "in limbo" thanks to coronavirus concerns, which just gives more time to wonder if it will end up being the Sutter-Hunnam reunion fans have been clamoring for.