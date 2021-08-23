Soap Opera Darling Set to Star in New Netflix Survivalist Drama Series

✖

Soap opera darling Florencia Lozano has been tapped for a starring role in Netflix's upcoming wilderness survival drama Breathe. From Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, the one-hour drama series follows Liv, a lone woman who must fight for survival after her small plane crash in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. Lozano has been cast alongside Half Brothers actor Juan Pablo Espinosa to star as Liv’s mother and father, Deadline confirmed. The names of the characters, as well as further character details, have not been released.

Lozano is perhaps best known as Téa Delgado on One Life to Live, the ABC soap she starred on from 1997 until 2013. Breathe will mark Lozano's second Netflix credit, as she also starred as Claudia Messina on Netflix's Narcos. Her other credits include Madam Secretary, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order: SVU. She announced her upcoming role in the Netflix series on Instagram, where she wrote, "It's pretty dreamy being in Vancouver shooting this NETFLIX series BREATHE with these uber talented, kind and fascinating human beings." Espinosa, meanwhile, said he is "filled with GRATITUDE and VERY EXCITED to be part of such a special proyect!" Gero added he was "excited" to have the duo join the cast.

Breathe will reunite Loranzo and Espinosa, who had a recurring role as Luis Carlos Galán on Narcos. His other credits including Apple TV's Acapulco, Cocaine Godmother, El Secretario, A Corazon Abierto, and La Fan. Along with Loranzo and Espinosa, Breathe is set to star Melissa Barrera as Liv. Liv is described as "a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her plane crashes and she must battle for survival."

The series was first announced back in February of this year. The series comes from Gero and Gall, who previously collaborated on the NBC drama series Blindspot. The duo co-write and also executive produce. Filming on the six-episode series officially got underway on June 28, according to a social media post from Gall. On Aug. 11, Loranzo shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Barrera on-set in Vancouver, writing that the actress was "CRUSHING the new Netflix series we are filming in Vancouver. She's performing the next to impossible with such GRACE. POWER. SKILL….the list goes on." Director Maggie Kiley indicated on Aug. 17 that "big beautiful, challenging, inspiring b r e a t h e. wrapped." Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Breathe.