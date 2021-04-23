Snoop Dogg to Join Netflix Thriller With Jamie Foxx

✖

Snoop Dogg is officially set to join Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco in the new Netflix comedy-thriller Day Shift, adding another heavy hitter to the already-stacked cast. Day Shift stars Foxx as "a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires." The film does not currently have an announced premiere date.

Snoop is no stranger to horror, comedy, or thriller films, as he has a lengthy resume featuring movies from many different genres. Back in 1999, he appeared in the horror flick Urban Menace, and then a couple of years later played the lead role in Bones, a cult-classic horror movie about a numbers runner who returns from the dead to get revenge on those who killed him. He also appeared in Hood of Horror (2006) and the horror-comedy Meet the Blacks, which also starred Mike Epps. Some of his well-known roles came from films such as Training Day, Starsky & Hutch, and Half Baked.

The news of Snoop's casting was reported by THR, who did not reveal details of the rapper's role, but did note that Meagan Good, Scott Adkins, Karla Souza, Eric Lange and Zion Broadnax have also joined the cast of the film. Previously announced cast members include Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, and C.S. Lee. The film was written by Tyler Tice, with revisions having been done by Shay Hatten, who co-wrote Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, as well as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

‘Day Shift’: Snoop Dogg Bites Into Netflix’s Vampire Horror Starring Jamie Foxx https://t.co/yWX2CjwVie — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) April 19, 2021

While the more major details of Day Shift are being kept under wraps, one of the film's producers, Shaun Redick, previously commented on what Netflix watchers can expect from it. "Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie," he said, per What's On Netflix. "We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring!"

Day Shift is directed by J.J. Perry, who is making his major motion picture directorial debut with the exciting action film. Perry was previously involved in films such as The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick movies as a second-unit director and stunt coordinator. Perry has also done some acting, appearing on shows like Walker, Texas Ranger and the short-lived Mortal Kombat: Conquest TV series, in which he played Sub-Zero.