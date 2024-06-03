'Smiling Friends' Season 2, Episode 5: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

If you missed the most recent episode of Smiling Friends, it's not too late to watch! Season 2, Episode 5 — titled "Brother's Egg" — already premiered on Adult Swim, but it's now available to stream on Max, as well as on Adult Swim's website, with cable or satellite provider login.

A synopsis of "Brother's Egg" reads: "After some of the Boss's usual tomfoolery, Pim and Charlie are tasked with helping a mad scientist with an 'egg dilemma.'" While fans cannot stream the whole season on AdultSwim.com without a login to services like Xfinity or DirectTV, the network does make the first two episodes of the season available to watch for free.

Smiling Friends is a mature animated series that was co-created by — and stars — Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel. It follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. In Season 2, Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States.

"HELLOOO EVERYONE HOPE YOU WATCH THE NEW SEASON OF SMILING FRIENDS AND THE SMILING FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW," said Cusack and Hadel. "IT'S GOING TO BE SOOOOO COOL AND FUN AND HOPE YOU WATCH!!!!!!!"

New episodes of Smiling Friends air Mondays at midnight on Adult Swim, and then stream later that day on Max.