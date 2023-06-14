'Silo' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s new hit sci-fi series Silo has kept viewers guessing through Season 1, and now we know the fate of the show for Season 2. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced that the show will be back for new episodes. The series renewal comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which is just a few weeks away.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple's number one drama series," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, when announcing Silo Season 2. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two." Showrunner Graham Yost added, "We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey's novels to life. Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it's an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."

As Yost noted, he developed the series from a novel series by author Hugh Howey. The story follows a society of people who have been living underground for many years over cautions of the outside world that were handed down through the generations. Mission: Impossible actress Rebecca Ferguson portrays Juliette Nichols, a generator engineer who works in the lowest levels of the bunker. In addition to starring in the show, Ferguson is also a producer. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ferguson opened up about working on the show, including some of the more challenging aspects of her role.

When it came to the physical demand of her Silo role, Ferguson noted one specific stunt, which required her to hold herself up in water, was very challenging. "The exhaustion of body in the water sequence, for example, in the Silo, was really tiring due to hyperventilation." She then compared it to a past movie moment she was part of, saying, "It reminded me of Life, a film I did with Daniel Espinosa. There was a moment when my character had to hyperventilate while she was heading back to Earth and maybe dying. I remember that feeling of dizziness and the emotional stress it was putting on your body."

She went on to add, "That one Silo had, but with the physical strength. So I have reached all of the emotions previously, but the toughest one was hanging on. There's a reason why I'm hanging off something, the silo, and hanging there dangling and trying to get up was probably the toughest thing I've done in my entire life." She concluded by quipping, "I could barely use my arms the days after. It was muscles that have never been used. They were like, 'What the f— are you doing? I have not trained for this.' We have not gone climbing recently." The first seven episodes of Silo are now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes airing on Fridays.