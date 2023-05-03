'Walking Dead' Alum Avi Nash Addresses Post-Apocalyptic Comparisons With New Apple TV+ Series 'Silo' (Exclusive)

Fans of The Walking Dead will remember actor Avi Nash from his role as Siddiq on Seasons 8-10 of the hit zombie apocalypse series. Now, Nash is starring in a brand new post-apocalyptic series, Silo, which follows a society of people who have been living underground for many years over cautions of the outside world that were handed down through the generations, as based on a novel series by author Hugh Howey. In the show, Nash plays Lukas Kyle, a man who is ruled by curiosity.

PopCulture.com recently spoke with Nash about the thrilling new series, and he joked that the story has "144 layers" while also discussing the general comparisons some might try to make about Silo and The Walking Dead. "It's action and it's a philosophical show," Nash told us, noting that Silo is more than just a typical sci-fi series. "It asks really, really big questions about what truth means to a society. There's romantic comedy, or romantic drama... and it's a thriller. I think hopefully it'll keep people on the edge of their seats.

When it comes to how Silo and The Walking Dead stack up against one another, Nash made it clear that he doesn't believe the shows are comparable, due to some glaring differences. "I think they're very different. I think The Walking Dead was about surviving, and it's people who have been in our world and everything has gone to shit and they're just trying to make it to the next day. Silo, in many ways, it's a utopia and there's no unemployment. People don't worry about racism and sexism and all these things, and the society functions really well, but things are being hidden from them."

He continued, "The truth is not being shared and humanity, as deep and dark and dystopian as an environment can get, there will always be people like Lucas that are curious and are hopeful. And so I think Silo is very much a show about, I would say, less about the end of the world and more about what does humanity do in a really dark time? How do we survive and how do we thrive?



Mankind's inquisitive nature, Nash said, is a big part of "what makes us human," adding, "We dream and we want to know where we came from and where we're going. I think in a funny way, I guess in the Silo some of these societal things have been solved, right? There's relative equality and that almost maybe works in the founder's detriment because it gives the people a chance to really think. 'Well, OK, I'm not worried about how to eat today, so let me think about why I'm here.'" Referring back to The Walking Dead, Nash added, "Now when you're surviving, why you're here doesn't really matter. You try to eat, avoid the plague zombies, whatever it is, and just make it to the next day."



Finally, we asked Nash if he's ever read the books that Silo is based on, to which he quipped, "I think actors, were little thieves, right? I just want to from anywhere that I can get." He continued, "I hadn't read them before I got the part, and then once I found out I got the part and I was getting really scared about how I was going to do this, I was like, 'Let me read the books. Let me read the scripts. Go outside and stare at people and try and find things that I can use to make Lucas,' because there's always something useful from everywhere. I devoured them and marked them up and found lots of interesting things that I thought would make it in the story and things that did not, but that also kind of fuels your imagination." Silo premieres globally on Friday with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through June 30 (exclusively on Apple TV+).