'Sherlock' Is Leaving Netflix in Just a Few Days

Beloved BBC drama Sherlock is leaving the Netflix catalog on Friday, May 14. Fans will be devastated when this modern take on a literary classic departs their TV screen — though there is still time to binge the whole thing. If you have any interest in mysteries, crime drama or intense relationships between excellent actors, you will definitely want to find some time to watch this show.

Sherlock is a modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic novels about the troubled private investigator Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his stalwart companion Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman). This version is set in 21st century London and presents a realistic take on Holme's flouting of social conventions including the use of modern framing devices for neurodiversity and addiction.

Created by Steven Moffat, the series has run for four seasons, each of which is just a few episodes long. There are 13 episodes in total, and they are worth checking out if you haven't seen them before.

According to a report by What's on Netflix, the show is scheduled to leave the Netflix catalog in the U.S., Canada, Israel, France, Hong Kong and Singapore. It may depart other international regions as well, depending on the licensing and distribution agreements between Netflix, the BBC and whatever third party controls the series there. The departure comes four years to the day since Netflix acquired Sherlock Season 4.

So far, there's no official word on which streaming service will carry Sherlock next if any. In the U.S., there are a few streaming services dedicated specifically to carrying BBC programs and other British productions, including BritBox and Acorn. However, HBO Max has also licensed some of the BBC's biggest hits in the last year. There's also a chance that the license will simply sit in limbo until someone picks it back up — possibly Netflix somewhere down the road, for all we know.

Sherlock is also available on DVD and Blu-ray for the real die-hard fans, and if you intend to binge the series again and again, this is your best option. Many of the show's most loyal followers are still holding out hope for another season, even all these years after the last installment. Sadly, at the time of this writing, no such project is in development.

Sherlock Seasons 1 through 4 are streaming now on Netflix. The series is also available on DVD and Blu-ray from Amazon here, or from other retailers.

