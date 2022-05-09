Who Is Ncuti Gatwa? 'Doctor Who' Star Had Major Netflix Role

✖

Actor Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the new Doctor Who, and some fans are rushing to get to know him. Gatwa will be the first Black actor to take over the role, which goes back over half a century in television history. Here's a quick breakdown of Gatwa's career and reputation for new fans.

Gatwa is best known for playing Eric Effiong on Sex Education -- a Netflix original series that first premiered in 2019. The show is about a fictional secondary school in England where two students begin a sex therapy clinic that quickly becomes an obsession for the whole community. Gatwa's character Eric is the son of Ghanaian and Nigerian immigrants and is gay. He has often been called out specifically in praise for the show for its representation, though Gatwa himself has never publicly discussed his sexual orientation in real life.

(Photo: Sam Taylor/Netflix)

Gatwa was born on Oct. 15, 1992 and is 29 years old at the time of this writing. He was born in Rwanda but was raised primarily in Scotland where he attended school. He got a bachelor's degree in acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow in 2013. His father, Tharcisse Gatwa is a lauded journalist with a PhD in theology.

Gatwa had a brief stint in stage acting after college before finding his way onto the screen. He even played the role of Demetrius in a 2016 production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. It was filmed and saw a limited release later in the U.K. and the U.S.

Gatwa's early screen credits include the 2014 miniseries Bob Servant, the 2015 miniseries Stonemouth, the movie Horrible Histories and The Last Letter From Your Lover. In addition to Sex Education and Doctor Who, his big upcoming project is the Barbie movie due out in 2023.

Gatwa is well aware of the legacy he is joining by taking on the role of the Fourteenth Doctor. In the BBC's press release on the casting, he said: "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same."

Speaking of the showrunner, Ncuti continued: "Russell T. Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Doctor Who is still finishing out its current season with star Jodie Whittaker, who will star in one more TV special later this year. There is no word yet on when Gatwa's version of the show might premiere, but the BBC has promised more details coming soon.