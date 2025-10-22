‘Settlers of Catan’ Movies and TV Shows in the Works at Netflix

No, you’re not reading this incorrectly. Netflix has acquired the rights to the popular board game Settlers of Catan.

According to Deadline, Netflix intends to create films and TV shows, both live-action and animated, revolving around the board game created by Klaus Teber in 1995—as well as their own reality shows and even video games based on the board game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Catan is widely considered one of the best board games of all time, with 45 million copies sold in over 40 different languages worldwide. The game revolves around settling an island while navigating resource limitations and creating alliances or rivalries with your fellow players to get what you need to establish dominance on the island.

“Anyone who has played Catan knows that the intense strategy at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama,” Jinny Howe, Head of Scripted Series at Netflix, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner across series, features, animation, and games to bring this world to life for hardcore ‘Settlers’ and new fans alike.”

The CEO of asmodee, the game’s publisher, also made a statement.

“Millions of people are enjoying Catan since it was created and for many, it remains a gateway to modern board gaming,” Thomas Koegler, CEO of asmodee, said. “I’m thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe, I find it exciting for the future of the brand.”

Previously, asmodee has created board games based on popular Netflix originals like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Ozark. This is the first time the partnership between the two companies has worked the other way around, however.