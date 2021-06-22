✖

A new title is quickly climbing the Top 10 Movie Chart on Netflix. After exclusively debuting on the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 16, the seaside thriller Security has already taken its spot at No. 3 on the chart, a place it has now remained for several days as subscribers continue to buzz about the Peter Chelsom-directed film.

As of this writing, Security still sits at that No. 3 spot, falling just behind Kevin Hart's much-talked-about film Fatherhood and Sony Pictures Animation's Wish Dragon, which take the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for movies. The list is rounded out with Home, Rurouni Kenshin, Dog Gone Trouble, The Secret Life of Pets 2, The Mitchells Vs the Machines, Silver Skates, and Awake. Although Security is already making an impact among films on the streaming platform, it has not yet made it onto the overall Top 10 chart for films and series, which currently mostly consists of high-ranking series including Manifest, Black Summer, and Elite. Both Fatherhood and Wish Dragon have made that list, though.

Security joined Netflix as part of the streamer's June 2021 lineup. Based on and adapted from author Stephen Amidon's 2010 crime thriller fiction novel of the same name, Security is set in a seaside town where a security expert and his family get caught in a powerful riptide of secrets and lies after a young woman in their town is assaulted and accuses one of the town's wealthiest residents of the crime. The film is ticketed on Netflix ominous and suspenseful.

The film is directed by Chelsom, a British director whose credits include Serendipity, Shall We Dance?, Hector and the Search for Happiness, and The Space Between Us. It stars Marco D'Amore, Maya Sansa, Silvio Muccino, Valeria Bilello, Ludovica Martino, Giulio Pranno, Tommaso Ragno, Beatrice Grannò, Antonio Zavatteri, Anna Della Rosa, and Fabrizio Bentivoglio. Given that Netflix only releases viewership data on rare occurrences, it is unclear just how many people have viewed the film.

Fans can now watch Security, as well as hundreds of other titles, on Netflix. A Netflix subscription costs $8.99 per month for the basic plan, $13.99 per month for the standard plan, and $17.99 per month for the premium plan.