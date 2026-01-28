‘School Spirits’ Season 3 Brings More Questions About the Afterlife and Split River High in New Exclusive Look

School Spirits Season 3 has officially dropped, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive look at what’s in store.

The first three episodes of the new season are streaming now on Paramount+.

Season 3 is set immediately following the events of the Season 2 cliffhanger, which saw Peyton List’s Maddie returning to her own body as Simon (Kristian Ventura) is seemingly stuck in the afterlife back at Split River High. A new look at the season splits the core characters into two groups: Maddie, Nicole (Kiara Pichardo), Claire (Rainbow Wedell), and Xavier (Spencer MacPherson); and Simon, Yuri (Miles Elliot), Charley (Nick Pugliese), Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman), Wally (Milo Manheim), Rhonda (Sarah Yarkin), and Quinn (Ci Hang Ma).

The third season of School Spirits “plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface.”

PopCulture.com spoke to the cast ahead of Season 3, with many of them saying that the episodes are “scary,” with Zuckerman even saying that there will be “a lot more twists and turns, more than you probably expect.” Meanwhile, List explained that, with Maddie being back in her body, “there’s just so many feelings that come up.” Plus, with Xavier being able to see her dead father, “she hasn’t been able to stop obsessing over the fact that she might be able to talk to her dad.”

Between new storylines, new characters, new mysteries, and more, there is going to be a lot to look forward to in the new season, and it’s only just beginning. It’s hard to predict what will happen, but luckily, fans no longer have to wait and see. New episodes of Season 3 drop on Wednesdays on Paramount+, but fans can get their School Spirits fix now with the first three episodes of the season.