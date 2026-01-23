‘School Spirits’: Jennifer Tilly Previews ‘Slightly Sinister’ New Role for Season 3 (Exclusive)

Child’s Play favorite Jennifer Tilly is joining the cast of School Spirits, and she spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect in the upcoming season.

Season 3 of the Paramount+ teen mystery drama premieres on Wednesday.

Tilly admitted she was “so excited when they asked me to join this show because it’s such a wonderful show, and I was really happy to be a part of it.” Of course, she is no stranger to projects similar to School Spirits, most notably having portrayed Tiffany Valentine in numerous movies in the Child’s Play franchise, as well as the Syfy and USA show Chucky, giving her the coveted “scream queen” title.

Jennifer Tilly as Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price in School Spirits, Season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+.

As for her role in School Spirits Season 3, she is playing Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price, and it’s “such a fun character.” Tilly continued, “She’s sort of a slightly sinister school superintendent. She’s very greedy and narcissistic, which is always fun to play. And she has a daughter, Livia (Erika Swayze), who’s the new girl at the school. And Livia is a bit of a mean girl. But as the show progresses, you see that Livia really kind of almost doesn’t have a chance because her mother is not a good mother. I’m just gonna tell you, Dr. Hunter-Price is not a good person, and it gets worse as the season goes on. Her behavior is really quite reprehensible. So anyway, something to look forward to.”

Tilly is one of three new actors for the season, along with Ari Dalbert and Swayze, who join recurring guest stars Maria Dizzia, Patrick Gilmore, Alex Zahara, Ian Tracey, Jess Gabor, and Zack Calderon. School Spirits stars Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, Ci Hang Ma, Miles Elliot, and Milo Manheim.

Elsewhere in Season 3 of School Spirits, while speaking to PopCulture, much of the cast described the episodes as “scary,” with Pugliese revealing Season 3 is “a lot scarier” than the first two. The upcoming season will also be digging deeper into each character and the mysteries surrounding Split River High, and with Jennifer Tilly’s Dr. Hunter-Price now in the mix, who knows what will happen. Fans will have to find out when the first three episodes premiere on Wednesday on Paramount+, followed by weekly drops.