‘School Spirits’ Stars Peyton List and Milo Manheim Tease Aftermath of Season 2 Finale and Where Season 3 Will Go With Maddie and Wally (Exclusive)

Season 3 of School Spirits is right around the corner, and stars Peyton List and Milo Manheim spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

The upcoming season of the Paramount+ supernatural teen drama premieres on Wednesday with the first three episodes.

Set in the fictional town of Split River, Wisconsin, School Spirits follows Maddie (List), a teen girl stuck in the afterlife, investigating her own mysterious disappearance. Season 3 plunges Maddie and her friends “into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew.”

Season 2 ended with Simon (Kristian Ventura) seemingly stuck in the afterlife at Split River High after trying to find Maddie, who was finally back in her own body. List said that Season 3 will pick up right where the show left off, with Maddie waking up with her mom, Sandra (Maria Dizzia), in the hospital. “It’s this moment she’s been fighting for two seasons now, and she immediately just wants to run back to the school and run back to make sure she can see everyone,” List explained. “And there’s just so many feelings that come up with that first episode with her being back.”

Being back in her body is not all that Maddie will be dealing with, as Xavier (Spencer MacPherson) revealed in the finale that he can now see her father in the hospital, who died when she was younger. And it’s something that Maddie won’t take lightly.

“From the second she’s heard that, she hasn’t been able to stop obsessing over the fact that she might be able to talk to her dad, who she hasn’t seen since she was nine years old,” List shared. “And so that’s just really huge for her. And so she wants to get Simon out more than anything, but she also just can’t help but want to get answers from her dad.”

Meanwhile, with Maddie no longer trapped at the school, what does this mean for everyone else at Split River High, especially teen spirit Wally (Manheim)? Rest assured, their unique relationship is not going anywhere; there are just some more complications in the way for them.

“I mean, from the second they met each other, the situation was already a very unique one,” Manheim said. “But now it’s just in a completely new, challenging place, where, not only are they looking at how they feel emotionally about each other, but what is possible, what is the best for everybody moving forward, and how to literally save people. And there’s just a lot riding on it. But I think that I can speak to Wally. He is really showing his love by sort of backing away a little bit and doing what he thinks is right, what he knows is right.”

“He’s definitely very conflicted at the beginning of this season with just sort of the situation that’s presented itself,” he continued. “But it’s a really interesting thing to consider and also quite a tragic situation because it really takes the whole ‘from two different worlds’ thing to a completely new level. But we will see.”

This will likely just be the beginning for them, and it sounds like there will be plenty of complications to come. While it isn’t anything they can’t handle, Maddie being back in her body does create some more problems, and wanting to be back at the school is one of many things on her list. Add on the fact that Xavier can talk to her dead dad, and it makes being trapped at the high school look like child’s play.

It’s hard to tell what exactly will happen, but luckily, the wait won’t be long. The first three episodes of School Spirits premiere on Wednesday on Paramount+, followed by weekly drops.