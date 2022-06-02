'Sex and the City': Sarah Jessica Parker Calls Kim Cattrall Rivalry One-Sided

✖

The rivalry between Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall has practically become one of Hollywood legend. Parker, however, says the whole thing is one-sided. The actress recently appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, where she discussed the pair's falling out, saying "it's very hard to talk about the situation."

"I've been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant," Parker said, "because it's not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this, you know?" She went on to explain that she'd like to not speak about it anymore, but it seems to constantly be brought up. "It's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' – a fight, a fight, a fight. I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with ever," the 57-year-old actress explained.

Parker added, "There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it. That is not the way I would have it." She then concluded the matter by saying, "So I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn't reflect, actually – there has been one person talking. And I'm not going to tell her not to, or anybody, so that's been kind of painful for me also."

The longstanding feud between the former Sex and the City costars has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival, titled And Just Like That. Earlier this year, Parker seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in the series. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared." Parker then went on to say, "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know." While the actress has refuted the notion of there being a feud between Cattrall and the rest of the cast, Cattrall has not been shy about her issues and disinterest in ever again being part of the Sex and the City franchise.