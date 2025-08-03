Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Her Silence on ‘And Just Like That’ Ending

Sarah Jessica Parker is speaking out about And Just Like That…’s cancellation.

The Sex and the City revival is ending after three seasons, but will get a two-part finale.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King announced the news on Friday, writing on Instagram that while he was writing the last episode of Season 3, “it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.” He also said that he and Parker “held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

Parker took to Instagram after news broke to share a lengthy message alongside a compilation video from her time on both Sex and the City and And Just Like That… She reflected on Carrie Bradshaw and noted her personality and characteristics, pointing out, “Devoted herself to hats, books, shoes, friends and the promise of a new day in her beloved city and the people she treasured most. She has worn shame, pride, honor, optimism and literally countless dresses, skirts, tutus. Held onto hands, hopes and the very best of people.”

“Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW, most divine new connections,” Parker continued. “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and a lifetime of debt. To you all.”

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max

“MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete,” she wrote. “AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us. I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do. Rabbit rabbit. Xxx, SJ.”

Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and spawned two films. And Just Like That… premiered in 2021. The two-part series finale will premiere on Aug. 14, only on HBO Max.