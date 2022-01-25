Sam Richardson and Ben Schwartz Address Future of Marvel Series ‘MODOK’ (Exclusive)

Sam Richardson and Ben Schwartz can be seen in the new Apple TV+ series The Afterparty starting Friday. But it is not the first time the two have worked together as their voices are heard in the Marvel animated series MODOK. PopCulture.com recently asked Richardson and Schwartz about being in MODOK and they had a surprising answer.

“Oh, we’re both in it! We’re both in it!” Schwartz replied enthusiastically when asked about the series. Richardson also realized the two are both starring in MODOK, which led to Schwartz responding: “That’s right, Sam. I forgot about that. Did you even know? For a second, I was like, ‘Oh, the first MODOK question of the night.’”

Richardson interjected: “I was like, ‘Oh. Yeah, MODOK question. Okay. Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Oh, we both are!’ That’s right! It was so much fun. Jordan Blum put together such a great show. Patton [Oswalt] is a genius. Everybody in the cast is a genius. It was such a fun thing to play. I don’t know if there’s going to be a second season. At least, I haven’t been made aware of one.”

MODOK made its premiere on Hulu in May 2021. The series is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, and Oswalt voices the title character, a supervillain struggling to handle his company and family. Schwartz voices Louis “Lou” Tarleton, who is MODOK’S 12-year old son. Meanwhile, Richardson voices Garfield “Gary” Garoldsonm, also known as MODOK’S one-armed henchman. The future of MODOK is cloudy, but Richardson and Schwartz enjoyed the experience.

“No, I’ve heard that not yet,” Schwartz said when talking about Season 2 of MODOK. “If it’s going to happen, it has not been a green light yet. But to be a part of anything Marvel is like a dream for me, and I’m assuming for Sam as well. I mean, we are people who love that world.

Schwartz would also love to be part of the Marvel movie universe, saying: “Put us in a Marvel movie together. There’s got to be two characters that look kind of like us in a Marvel movie.”

MODOK also stars Amiee Garcia, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett and Jon Daly. Richardson and Schwartz can be seen in Apple TV+’s original series The Afterparty, streaming Friday.