'Rugrats' Coming to Netflix

Fans of the '90s Nicktoons will be happy to hear that Rugrats is officially coming to Netflix. The streamer announced on Monday that the beloved show will be making its Netflix debut on May 1. However, Netflix subscribers will only have access to Seasons 1 and 2 of the classic cartoon.

Rugrats was created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain. It debuted on Nickelodeon in 1994, running for 9 seasons — consisting of 172 episodes, or 327 segments — before ending in 2004. The series spawned a number of theatrical and made-for-TV films, as well as specials, books, and video games. It also launched a successful spin-off, All Grown Up!, which aired on Nickelodeon for five seasons between 2003 and 2008.

Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, and queen Angelica are coming to Netflix!



Rugrats Season 1 & 2 will be available in The US starting May 1! pic.twitter.com/iDSszDxqz3 — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2023

More recently, Paramount+ launched a brand new version of Rugrats, with some of the returning voice cast as well as franchise newcomers, such as Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey, who voice parents DiDi and Stu Pickles. "It's just so much fun," said Spillers when asked about her experience voicing DiDi Pickles in the show. "It's so much fun and it's such an honor to get to say that this is something that I'm doing right now."

She continued, "I still can't believe it. It's just been so great. It's such a great show. The group of people, the writers, it's so well written. The material is just solid. It's not just a kid show. It's truly good writing and great people, real artists, all the actors on it are so great. It's like nothing short of a thrill. I love it."

Dewey later added, "I think it's so refreshing. The flaws are the key to the whole thing, I think. Because you tune in and you see that these are flawed characters and then you pay attention. I think when something is cloyingly sweet, you're like, 'That doesn't look anything like a world that I live in and so I can't relate and thus, what am I going to get out of this?' Whereas these people are just such lovable messes and you're right, their hearts are in the right place."

He then concluded, "We should all aspire to the kind of family and community values that they aspire to, but man do I love playing up this kind of screwed-up corners of them." While Netflix will only have the first two seasons of Rugrats, Paramount+ subscribers can stream the all episodes of the original series, as well as the brand-new reboot. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.