‘Rudolph’s Shiny New Year’ Streaming and How to Watch Info for 2026

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year is as odd of a holiday special as there’s ever been, but it’s a perfect watch aroundNew Year’s Day. It’s a fun watch for kids around New Year’s, in particular, in case you’re looking for a family-friendly TV special/movie to enjoy.

For those unfamiliar with Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, the Rankin-Bass special stars the titular reindeer fans will recognize from his own iconic stop-motion special. He helps Father Time find the lost Baby New Year, all while visiting islands of past time periods in the “Archipelago of Last Years.” It’s a strange premise with an even stranger cast of characters, including a Ben Franklin equivalent and a whale with a clock in its tail.

Those looking for Rudolph’s Shiny New Year on a streaming service will be out of luck, but all hope is not lost. Digital retailers have the 1976 ABC special available to rent or buy for just a few bucks. Plus, you can always invest in a physical copy. Scroll through to learn where to watch Rudolph’s Shiny New Year.

Digitally stream, rent or buy Rudolph’s Shiny New Year via Amazon

The easiest way to digitally watch Rudolph’s Shiny New Year is via Amazon. If you log into your account, you can either rent or purchase a digital license for the holiday special.



If you do buy the special, you can watch it whenever you want in the future (as long as Amazon maintains the digital license rights). If you rent the special, “Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started,” per Amazon’s rental policy. Both standard-definition and high-definition versions are available to choose from.

How to buy ‘Classic Christmas Favorites’ DVD at Amazon

While digital versions can do in a rush, you might opt for a physical edition to maintain ownership of a copy of the production. Amazon is selling a DVD set that not only includes Rudolph’s Shiny New Year but a bunch of other holiday specials, including Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966), Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and The Year Without a Santa Claus.

Digitally buy or rent Rudolph’s Shiny New Year via Apple

Amazon isn’t the only digital retailer around, obviously. You can also purchase/rent Rudolph’s Shiny New Year on other stores, such as Apple TV/iTunes.