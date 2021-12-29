Disney+ Adds New 2021 Movie After Striking a Major Deal

Disney+ viewers have been treated to several 2021 releases recently, including Black Widow, Jungle Cruise and Cruella. Now, the service just added Ron’s Gone Wrong, the animated tale of a young boy (Jack Dylan Grazer) and his robot friend (Zach Galifianakis). The movie, a 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation production, is streaming on Disney+ despite the long-running deal HBO made with Fox productions. That deal was recently amended, meaning both HBO Max and Disney+ streamers can watch Ron’s Gone Wrong now.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, with Smith and Peter Baynham serving as co-writers. The movie (produced by Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay) is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% score. The audience score is even better, sporting a 94% rating from viewers. The cast is stacked, as well. In addition to Galifianakis and Grazer in leading roles, the supporting cast includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What the animated feature lacks in daring imagination, it makes up for with endearing good humor, thoughtful cultural critique and one heck of a cute robot,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han writes. Polygon’s Petrana Radulovic writes, “Ron’s Gone Wrong could be a movie about the perils of social media, but it works better as a movie about recognizing that friendship requires work, no matter whether the connection blossoms through a high-tech device, or the old-fashioned way, in person.”

PopCulture.com readers will remember this flick from the exclusive clip we premiered around its home video release. We premiered a special feature that showed Galifianakis, 52, trying to bond a bit with Grazer, 18, while being interviewed. The comedian even tries to claim he’s been “shredding for years,” much like his skateboarding co-star.

You can stream Ron’s Gone Wrong right now on Disney+. If you’re interested in purchasing a copy, check your retailer of choice for digital, Blu-ray and DVD options.