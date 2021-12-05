Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer Hilariously Bond in ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Blu-ray Exclusive Clip

Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer are a few generations apart, but they had a chance to find some common ground while working on Ron’s Gone Wrong. The 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation movie — available on Blu-ray and DVD Dec. 7 and on digital Dec. 15 — is all about a boy (Grazer) bonding with his chaotic new robot friend (Galifianakis). In a similar fashion, the two actors came together to talk about Ron’s Gone Wrong for a special feature on the home video release, and PopCulture has an exclusive look at that conversation.

In the featurette titled “A Boy and his B*Bot: When Jack Met Zach,” Grazer, 16, and Galifianakis, who is claiming to be “26,” talk about technology and social media. It turns out, Galifianakis doesn’t get really use apps on his phone, let alone social media. The comic does note that he has a landline, a term he questions if the young Shazam! star knows. He even basically uses his cell phone like a landline, saying, “I’m not on my phone that much. I treat it like a landline. My phone, I put it down, I go do my business. I’m not gonna be a slave to a robot. Beat that, 16-year-old!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are plenty of hilarious exchanges between the two, including Galifianakis claiming he’s been “shredding for years,” just like his skateboarding co-star. This is just one of several special features animation fans and families looking for a fun kid-friendly movie can find on the Ron’s Gone Wrong Blu-ray and DVD release. Additionally, fans will be able to watch a behind-the-scenes look at how the movie was made and Liam Payne’s music video for “Sunshine.”

Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, with Smith and Peter Baynham serving as co-writers. The movie (produced by Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay) is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% score. The audience score is even better, sporting a 94 percent rating from viewers. The cast is stacked, as well. In addition to Galifianakis and Grazer in leading roles, the supporting cast includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. Details on the home release can be found at your physical or online retailer of choice.