Roku Is Finally Fixing Major Issue That’s Been Ruining Everyone’s TV Nights

Roku users’ Thanksgiving weekend did not start out as they hoped. As compiled in a TechCrunch report, Roku customers have been plagued with users ever since the product line’s latest software update, known as Roku OS 10.5, rolled out. According to customer complaints in Reddit, Twitter and Roku’s own forums, popular streaming apps including Paramount+, HBO Max Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video just simply stopped working after some devices installed the update. (Netflix customers were also apparently experiencing milder issues.)

Roku users were absolutely fuming over the issue. One Reddit user wrote, “I feel roku owes me money since I’m now paying for streaming services that don’t work.” Another wrote, “Guess my plans to by Roku boxes for friends and family as holidays gifts isn’t something I’m going to do anymore.” A Roku customer on Twitter added, “Your lovely’ software update turned my perfectly working TV into a useless brick.”

https://twitter.com/poliverFP/status/1462181011266101255?s=20

After waves and waves of outcry, Roku finally took action. The company discovered Roku OS 10.5 was causing issues with Roku Ultra models 4660, 4661, 4662, and 4670, as well as Roku TV models 7XXX. The company then decided to roll back the update while they work to fix it. To resolve the issue, users are told to follow these steps:

Press the Home button on your Roku remote. Scroll up or down and select Settings. Select System. Select System update. Select Check Now to manually check for updates.

System update got you down? We're aware of a small set of users on older Roku TVs or Roku Ultra who are experiencing issues after the OS 10.5 release and are working quickly to resolve. See our realtime updates here: https://t.co/fZYqfsgNBS — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) November 22, 2021

This fix will hopefully save Roku customers’ weekends. However, many are surely peeved at the experience, especially if they did not get this fix before Thanksgiving events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and networks airing the first of various Christmas specials. Plus, this also comes after the update’s initial prompt sparked freezing issues. Hopefully, the company finds a permanent fix so this kind of thing won’t happen again.