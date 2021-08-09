Roku Announces More Than 20 New Shows, Including Original From Jennifer Lopez

✖

The Roku Channel is expanding! The company announced on Monday that it will be adding 23 new Roku Originals to its free, ad-supported Roku Channel. The titles are all from the trove of Quibi shows the company acquired in January after the short-form content streaming service shut down last year. Teasing the new releases, set to be added on Friday, Aug. 13, Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Programming Roku said, "we're excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood's top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming."

The new Roku Originals include the Emmy-nominated comedy The Mapleworth Murders, with series star and writer Paula Pell saying that the cast and crew is "so incredibly excited that it found a nest at The Roku Channel and millions of viewers can watch a lesbian spinster and dipstick sheriff and deputy try to solve some of the most ridiculous daily murders in an otherwise charming town." The new slate of content also includes four previously unreleased Quibi titles – the Josh Groban-hosted competition series Eye Candy, the Leslie Jordan-hosted cleaning competition Squeaky Clean, the Marina Zenovich-directed docuseries What Happens in Hollywood, and Season 2 of Thanks a Million, the unscripted show produced by Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions and B17 Entertainment.

"Viewers will be on the edge of their seats with thrillers like The Stranger, Survive and Wireless, and then can laugh themselves silly with Mapleworth Murders," Colin Davis, Roku's Head of Scripted Programming, said of the upcoming additions. "These August additions continue to prove that we can offer something for everyone, and we could not be prouder for them to be devoured by the massive Roku audience."

Along with the above mentioned titles, the other August additions include &Music, The Andy Cohen Diaries, Benedict Men, Elba vs. Block, Fierce Queens, Floored, Gone Mental with Lior, Memory Hole, Nice One!, Nikki Fre$h, Run This City, The Sauce, Sex Next Door, Singled Out, and Skrrt with Offset. The new titles will be available for streaming on the Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. beginning Friday, Aug. 13.

Although young, Roku Originals have already proven to be wildly successful. According to Roku, Roku Originals accounted for all five of the top television programs streamed on The Roku Channel from May 20 to July 18, and The Roku Channel was the No. 6 streaming channel by household reach in America in the month of June, according to Nielsen. The Roku Channel is available on Roku devices as well as on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs. The slate of new content will be available on Friday. Aug. 13.