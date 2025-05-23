‘Rocky’/’Creed’ Spinoff TV Show Officially Coming to Prime Video

Prime Video is heading to the Delphi gym for a new TV series set in the Rocky and Creed universe.

The streamer last week officially greenlit Delphi, the first live-action series extension of the Creed Universe, with franchise star Michael B. Jordan and his Outlier Society set to produce.

Although exact plot details for the upcoming show haven’t yet been released, the series is said to follow young boxers who train at Delphi Boxing Academy, the Los Angeles-based boxing gym founded by Tony “Duke” Evers (Tony Burton) and first introduced in 1976’s Rocky. The gym, where Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) trained, has appeared throughout the franchise, most recently in the Creed film trilogy, where it is now owned by Evers’ son, Tony “Little Duke” Evers (Wood Harris), and serves as the training ground for Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed.

“The series that takes us back to where it all began. What I love about this story is that it stays true to what the Rocky and Creed franchise is all about: hard work, determination, fighting for something bigger than yourself,” Jordan said of the show at the Amazon upfront, per Deadline. “It’s about family, the ones we’re born into and the ones that we created. We’re building something special here, and I’m excited to introduce you to new fighters that will walk into the Delphi. As always, in Creed, we say, one step, one round, one punch at a time.”

The series will mark the latest installment in the Rocky franchise, and the second in-the-works TV show after the teased Rocky prequel show. The franchise kicked off in 1976 with the eponymous film, written by Sylvester Stallone, who also starred as boxer Rocky Balboa. It has since gone on to spawn eight more films, including three Creed movies, which together have grossed more than $660 million at the global box office.

Opening up about the franchise’s future at the 2023 premiere of Creed III, Jordan told Deadline that building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about.” In addition to Prime Video’s upcoming TV series, the franchise is set to expand with a fourth Creed movie, which is currently in the works.

At this time, there is no further information about the upcoming Delphi show, and now casting announcements have been made, though it’s possible that a few familiar faces from the Creed films could appear. Jordan, Liz Raposo. Winkler Films’ Irwin Winkler, David Winkler, and Charles Winkler will executive produce Delphi, with Marco Ramirez serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Delphi will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.