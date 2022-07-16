'Regular Show' Creator's New Series Canceled

Regular Show was an incredible success, airing 261 episodes over eight seasons and even spawning a movie (2015's Regular Show: The Movie). However, creator J. G. Quintel's follow-up project sadly won't have as long of a run. As reported by Deadline and later confirmed by Quintel, HBO Max has canceled this show, the animated series Close Enough, after just three seasons. Close Enough's run totals 24 episodes (46 segments).

"After three great seasons, Close Enough is coming to an end," an HBO Max rep told Deadline. "We are so proud of the series and grateful to creator JG Quintel and our partners at Cartoon Network Studios, who made this show an instant fan favorite on HBO Max."

"It's true, Close Enough is ending after 3 seasons," Quintel, who also voiced the character Josh, tweeted. "I feel fortunate to have worked on this project with so many talented people. Thank you to everyone that helped bring it to life, and to everyone who watched!"

Per HBO Max's official synopsis, the surreal adult animated comedy is "about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all sharing a cramped apartment on the east side of Los Angeles." Much like Regular Show, it takes a bland everyday setting and injects everything with some absolutely strange situations. Regular Show was meant to be a family-friendly program, but there were always jokes that appealed to older audiences. With Close Enough, Quintel had the opportunity to make a show for adult audiences, and his fans seemed to be pleased by the end result.

It's unclear if the ongoing merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery played into HBO Max's decision to cancel the program. However, several other shows under the WarnerMedia banner, such as TBS' Chad and HBO's Gentleman Jack have also been axed in the past few weeks.

All episodes of Close Enough are still available to stream on HBO Max. HBO Max is also the streaming home of Regular Show.